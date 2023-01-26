Ask the Doctor
Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.

Kicker Monster Truck Show
Kicker Monster Truck Show(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Tamer Knight
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Monster trucks are rolling into Bossier City this weekend!

On Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will feature six trucks, all rated best monster trucks in the country. You can expect donuts, car-smashing and competitions of speed and skill.

People of all ages are encouraged to attend at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. Officials say they expect a full house and there are limited tickets left.

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased here. This event requires paid parking at $12 per vehicle.

