MISSING: 34-year-old man from Longview last seen by family Jan. 25

LaShun David Farrow, 34(Longview Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - The Longview Police Department is looking for a missing 34-year-old man.

Police say LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Farrow is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Farrow also has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on Farrow’s whereabouts should call police at 903-237-1199.

