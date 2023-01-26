Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Man shot 22 times by police was having mental breakdown, family says

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Means.
By Alexis Means, WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - New details in a deadly Toledo Police shooting were released Wednesday night as the victim’s family recounted the moments leading up to the shooting.

Toledo police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Means.

The report from the deputy coroner said Means suffered 22 gunshot wounds, which included shots to the head, torso, left arm, and both legs. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Means’ girlfriend, Nicole Rahmel, recounted moments leading up to the shooting with WTVG. Rahmel and Means’ family said he suffered from mental health issues.

“He panicked and he came outside, and he started patrolling the property. When they are in psychosis, you can’t communicate with them,” Rahmel said.

Rahmel said she gave Means some space, but the situation escalated, shocking not only her but also her son.

“I went upstairs, and a couple minutes later I heard a loud thud. I thought it was a door that just slamming into the wall and when I went out the door, I could smell gun smoke. I grab my son, and we went to my bedroom, and we barricade the door because we didn’t know and I could hear him yelling through the house,” she said.

Rahmel said Means thought there were “home invaders” trying to harm his family.

“He thought there was home invaders in there to harm us. So he was going through the house trying to find these people,” Rahmel said.

But there was no one else in the house. Rahmel said she and her 20-year-old son stayed quiet.

“He started to shoot at the door because he couldn’t get through it. I called 911, and we immediately went out the window and sat on the roof,” Rahmel said.

Rahmel said she told dispatchers she was not hurt.

“She asked me if anybody was hurt, anyone been hit, I said ‘No’. She asked, ‘Has he hurt anybody,’ I said ‘No.’ I said, ‘All he’s trying to do is protect his family, and he just doesn’t understand what’s going on,’” Rahmel said.

Rahmel said police had already arrived when the 47-year-old man went back outside. She believes Means “lost it” when police started yelling at him.

“And he wouldn’t put his gun down because he thought they were trying to attack him. He just wanted to protect his family,” she said.

Rahmel claims she yelled out to the officers, telling them again that Means was having a mental breakdown.

“He’s non-responsive, please do not use lethal force, I said, ‘Please do not use lethal force on him,’ and it happened so fast. Next thing I know, they all fired on him,” she said.

The officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave per collective bargaining agreements. Toledo Police said the involved officers’ information and body camera footage will be released during a press conference on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
Highway 171 remains closed due to deadly multi-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
One person was killed in a crash at Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road on...
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
The two men have been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim.
Two men wanted by police for rape of child

Latest News

Kicker Monster Truck Show
Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating...
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Authorities arrested 25 people in connection to a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent...
25 arrested in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida