Man must serve 15 years in prison on charge of second-offense stalking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man who stalked a woman despite previously being convicted for such behavior must serve 15 years in prison, a Caddo District Court judge decided Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The prison term is to be served at hard labor.

Appearing before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr., 33-year-old Daniel Alfonzo Serrano pleaded guilty to a charge of second-offense stalking.

Serrano was convicted Oct. 6, 2021, of stalking the same person, with whom he never was romantically involved and who did not know him prior to the stalking, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports. He was consistently sending her letters, showing up at her house and exhibiting other harassing behaviors that caused her to fear for her safety, the prosecutor’s office says.

After his initial conviction, Serrano continued to contact the woman online and subsequently was arrested for violating a protective order. While in jail on that charge, he wrote multiple letters to the woman describing his obsession with her. That contact led to the charge of second-offense stalking.

