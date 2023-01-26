Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church celebrates 100 years in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church is holding a special Centennial Celebration with a mass and reception.

On Jan. 29, at 9 a.m., Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, at 1558 Buena Vista Street, Shreveport, will be celebrating its 100 years of serving the community of Allendale with a special mass and reception. The theme for the celebration is “100 Years of Servicing Our Families, Our Community, Our God”.

Leading the mass will be the Bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport, Francis Malone.

The History:

The roots of the church began in 1917 when Rev. Eugene Phelan, head of the Congregation of the Holy Ghost formally requested Bishop Van de Ven to establish a Black catholic parish in Shreveport.

The Sisters of the Convent, headed by Mother Superior Katherine Drexel pledged to buy the property for the church for $1,700 and committed to making a total donation of $10,000.

On Jan. 9, 1918, Rev. Joseph H. Cronenberger negotiated the purchase of the property land on Allen Avenue, Buena Vista, and Alston street.

The first masses were held in 1923 at Holy Trinity Hall in a shotgun house next to a neighborhood store.

In 1924, Rev. J.A. Kirkbride was given permission to build a church hall. The building became the church that is still used today.

In 1927, the Sisters of the Convent of the Blessed Sacrament came to staff the church.

Today, the church continues its work under Rev. Duane C. Trombetta, Pastoral Administrator, and Rev. Deacon Charles Thomas.

