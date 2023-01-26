Gas prices in the ArkLaTex on the rise again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gas prices just can’t seem to stay in one place.

As KSLA surveyed the ArkLaTex Thursday, Jan. 26, prices seem to average around $3.20 per gallon, but just two weeks ago, they were well below $3 per gallon. Experts say the national average has gone up 12 cents since the week of Jan. 16, and it’s due to a high demand for gasoline and recent rising temperatures.

“It’s too high to tell you the truth. I don’t know what makes it change, but it’s hard on poor people who need to drive to work. There are elderly people and people that are just trying to survive and all. You just have to try to spend your money wisely,” said Carolyn Morris, a driver.

Morris says surviving the high gas prices for her means being resourceful and making her gas stretch.

