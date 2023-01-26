Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Gas prices in the ArkLaTex on the rise again

(MGN Online)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gas prices just can’t seem to stay in one place.

As KSLA surveyed the ArkLaTex Thursday, Jan. 26, prices seem to average around $3.20 per gallon, but just two weeks ago, they were well below $3 per gallon. Experts say the national average has gone up 12 cents since the week of Jan. 16, and it’s due to a high demand for gasoline and recent rising temperatures.

“It’s too high to tell you the truth. I don’t know what makes it change, but it’s hard on poor people who need to drive to work. There are elderly people and people that are just trying to survive and all. You just have to try to spend your money wisely,” said Carolyn Morris, a driver.

Morris says surviving the high gas prices for her means being resourceful and making her gas stretch.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan....
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
One person was killed in a crash at Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road on...
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

Latest News

HBCU track & field championship coming to Shreveport
HBCU track & field championship coming to Shreveport
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
ATM theft on the rise
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries