Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

The other driver was not hurt
Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road.

One person was rushed to the hospital.

That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away at the hospital.

Bossier City police say her vehicle attempted to turn in front of a northbound vehicle.

The other driver was not hurt.

Traffic was backed up for a bit but LA 3 has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
Heavy rain this afternoon
Heavy rain and windy today
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

Prison Bars
LDOC violated constitution by keeping people imprisoned past release dates, feds say
2 mothers testify in emotion-filled courtroom during Grover Cannon sentencing hearing
Man must serve 15 years in prison on charge of second-offense stalking
New traffic light activated in Bossier City
New traffic light activated in Bossier City
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI