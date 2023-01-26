Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
The other driver was not hurt
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly.
Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road.
One person was rushed to the hospital.
That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away at the hospital.
Bossier City police say her vehicle attempted to turn in front of a northbound vehicle.
The other driver was not hurt.
Traffic was backed up for a bit but LA 3 has since been reopened.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.