Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road.

One person was rushed to the hospital.

That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away at the hospital.

Bossier City police say her vehicle attempted to turn in front of a northbound vehicle.

The other driver was not hurt.

Traffic was backed up for a bit but LA 3 has since been reopened.

