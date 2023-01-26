Colorful exhibition opening at artspace in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new exhibition at artspace, and it’s bursting with color!

Open for viewing on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m., “Ellen Soffer: Pink Sky” was created using canvas, paper, oils, gouache, acrylic and watercolor.

The northwest Louisiana artist, Ellen Soffer, is known for her use of bright and unique colors. Her exhibition will showcase more than 60 new works. Soffer says she uses color as a driving force in her art, rarely knowing the direction a piece will take.

“My intention is to capture the impressions and sensations left behind from dreams, emotions, or memories without being limited to the specific details of the events, leaving room for viewer participation and interpretation,” said Soffer.

"Year of Flowers" by Ellen Soffer. (Shreveport Regional Arts Council)

She has had exhibitions in La., Pa., Ga. and Texas. Earning a MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA from the Philadelphia College of Art, Soffer has received the Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s Visual Arts Fellowship and has been awarded residencies from the Ragdale Foundation and Skowhegan. When it comes to “Pink Sky,” she says the art is open to personal interpretation.

“I look forward to sharing my work and the viewers of the exhibition having the chance to see a large body of my work together. I invite those who see the work to engage with and interpret my paintings in their own way.”

Soffer will speak more on her work at an Artist’s Talk on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at artspace. The event is free and open to the public.

“Pink Sky” is hosted by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and will be up through April 8.

