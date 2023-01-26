Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Colorful exhibition opening at artspace in downtown Shreveport

NWLA artist Ellen Soffer is known for her use of bright & unique colors
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new exhibition at artspace, and it’s bursting with color!

Open for viewing on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m., “Ellen Soffer: Pink Sky” was created using canvas, paper, oils, gouache, acrylic and watercolor.

The northwest Louisiana artist, Ellen Soffer, is known for her use of bright and unique colors. Her exhibition will showcase more than 60 new works. Soffer says she uses color as a driving force in her art, rarely knowing the direction a piece will take.

“My intention is to capture the impressions and sensations left behind from dreams, emotions, or memories without being limited to the specific details of the events, leaving room for viewer participation and interpretation,” said Soffer.

"Year of Flowers" by Ellen Soffer.
"Year of Flowers" by Ellen Soffer.(Shreveport Regional Arts Council)

She has had exhibitions in La., Pa., Ga. and Texas. Earning a MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA from the Philadelphia College of Art, Soffer has received the Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s Visual Arts Fellowship and has been awarded residencies from the Ragdale Foundation and Skowhegan. When it comes to “Pink Sky,” she says the art is open to personal interpretation.

“I look forward to sharing my work and the viewers of the exhibition having the chance to see a large body of my work together. I invite those who see the work to engage with and interpret my paintings in their own way.”

Soffer will speak more on her work at an Artist’s Talk on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at artspace. The event is free and open to the public.

“Pink Sky” is hosted by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and will be up through April 8.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
Highway 171 remains closed due to deadly multi-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
The two men have been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim.
Two men wanted by police for rape of child
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Vigil being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
Mass shooting vigil happening in Shreveport
The 22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows will be held at BPCC on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
BPCC to host animated film screening festival Friday
Lilah's Bakery
Donate blood. Get a free king cake.
Vigil being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
Vigil being held Thurs. for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport