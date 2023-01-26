Clouds and rain chances return this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll squeak out one more day of sunshine on Friday before an extended stretch of cloudy and, at times, damp weather returns. After a brief warm up into the 60s through the weekend we’ll see cooler conditions settle in throughout next week.

Skies will stay clear this evening and through tonight. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 30s by morning. Expect to see scattered frost again later tonight.

Sunshine and dry weather are back on Friday. After our frosty start, temperatures will warm up nicely hitting the low 60s by afternoon.

Clouds will return on Saturday and some scattered showers are likely by afternoon. Despite the gray skies and rain chances temperatures will still manage to reach the mid 60s after starting the 40s in the morning. The chance for rain is around 30%

Showers will become more widespread Saturday night with rain likely through Sunday morning. Showers should become a bit more scattered in nature by Sunday afternoon. The chance for rain climbs to 60% by sunrise Sunday. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the mid to upper 60s possible.

A cold front will move through by the end of the weekend bringing briefly drier conditions much of the day Monday. Clouds though will be difficult to clear and temperatures will begin a downward trajectory. Highs Monday will be back around 60. Toward the end of the day some showers may start to move back in to parts of the area.

Rain will increase once again as we head into Tuesday. We’ll be in and out of the wet weather through Thursday so plan on keeping the umbrellas close at hand. Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the week with highs in the low 50s Tuesday and only in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

