Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Caddo Schools looking to hire bus drivers to fill vacancies; $500 sign-on bonus being offered

(Envato)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools is now accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill a number of vacancies.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 3. New hire training begins Feb. 6.

To be considered, applicants must be at least 21-years-old and have a high school diploma or GED. New bus drivers will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.

Those interested in applying should do so online here. Those who have questions or need additional information should call Monique Dunn at 318-603-5752, or email mpdunn@caddoschools.org.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
Highway 171 remains closed due to deadly multi-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
The two men have been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim.
Two men wanted by police for rape of child
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Meet the new owners of Main Squeeze in Bossier City, Jon and Taylor Shellhaas, a military...
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church celebrates 100 years in Allendale
Ellen Soffer: Pink Sky opens at artspace
Colorful exhibition opening at artspace in downtown Shreveport
Vigil being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport
Mass shooting vigil happening in Shreveport