Caddo Schools looking to hire bus drivers to fill vacancies; $500 sign-on bonus being offered

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools is now accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill a number of vacancies.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 3. New hire training begins Feb. 6.

To be considered, applicants must be at least 21-years-old and have a high school diploma or GED. New bus drivers will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.

Those interested in applying should do so online here. Those who have questions or need additional information should call Monique Dunn at 318-603-5752, or email mpdunn@caddoschools.org.

