Caddo grand jury returns 4 indictments, including 3 for second-degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted two Shreveport men in connection with two separate homicides that occurred last year.

Ricky Danthony Moore, 28, and Tahiron Shorad King, 33, both were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.

Moore is accused of shooting 25-year-old Nicholas J. Jackson in his face during a domestic disturbance the night of June 13 in the 500 block of Browning Street in Shreveport. Jackson later died at the hospital.

King is accused of shooting 29-year-old D’Shaundre Harris several times following an argument just after 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 8900 block of Walker Road. Harris died at the hospital at 9:14 p.m. the same night.

And as previously foretold by the Caddo district attorney’s office, the grand jury indicted 16-year-old Rodney Tremell Lewis Jr. on one count of second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage after a continued custody hearing Jan. 17 determined that he could be tried as an adult in Caddo District Court.

Lastly, the grand jury, which ended its session Wednesday, Jan. 25, also indicted Kentrell Potter, age and address unavailable, on two counts of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the offenses, the district attorney’s office reports, his indictment was filed under seal.

