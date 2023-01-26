Ask the Doctor
Bowie County lieutenant returns to active duty after surviving gunshot to head

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff's Office was shot in the head by a murder...
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff's Office was shot in the head by a murder suspect while pulling him over.(Family)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Lieutenant Scott Lillis is returning to active duty after miraculously recovering from a gunshot to the head in August of 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

It happened on August 6, Hector Pintor Aguilar allegedly began his rampage, killing one victim and injuring another, sparking a 20-hour manhunt. During the hunt for Aguilar, Lt. Scott Lillis recognized the vehicle Aguilar had stolen. When he approached the passenger side of the vehicle, Aguilar reportedly shot Lillis in the face and fled.

After the tragic events, Lt. Scott Lillis has amazingly recovered and is returning to active duty.

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff's Office was shot in the head by a murder...
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff's Office was shot in the head by a murder suspect while pulling him over.(Family)

For the full story >>> https://www.ksla.com/2022/08/07/bcso-manhunt-ended-suspect-has-shot-himself/

