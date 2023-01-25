Word of God Ministries, Caddo Crime Stoppers team up to find arson suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Word of God Ministries is still searching for the person responsible for breaking into their church and setting a fire in the children’s area.

To help find the suspect, the church is partnering with Caddo Crime Stoppers. Along with this, church leaders have released surveillance footage of the suspect lighting a fire inside the church.

Meanwhile, they are currently making repairs to the damage left behind.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone able to assist in identifying the suspect. If you have any information, please call them at (318) 673-7373.

