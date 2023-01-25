Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Word of God Ministries, Caddo Crime Stoppers team up to find arson suspect

To help find the suspect, the church is partnering with Caddo Crime Stoppers.
By Michael Barnes and Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Word of God Ministries is still searching for the person responsible for breaking into their church and setting a fire in the children’s area.

[RELATED: Someone breaks into Word of God Ministries, starts a fire in the children’s center]

To help find the suspect, the church is partnering with Caddo Crime Stoppers. Along with this, church leaders have released surveillance footage of the suspect lighting a fire inside the church.

RAW SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE>>
(Source: Word of God Ministries)

Meanwhile, they are currently making repairs to the damage left behind.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone able to assist in identifying the suspect. If you have any information, please call them at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
Heavy rain this afternoon
Heavy rain and windy today
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

New traffic light activated in Bossier City
New traffic light activated in Bossier City
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says all major Mardi Gras parades will be able to return to...
Parades will roll down traditional Mardi Gras routes this year, Mayor Cantrell says
New school for children with dyslexia coming to Shreveport in the fall
Keithville man named after fatal crash