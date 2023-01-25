Ask the Doctor
Woman has been missing from Boston since November

Reina Morales Rojas, the mother of two teenagers, has been missing since November, and her case deserves more concern, advocates say. (Source: WBZ/BOSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WBZ staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - Advocates gathered in front of a Boston police station on Tuesday, hoping to call attention to the mysterious disappearance of a 41-year-old mother of two.

They say Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November and that she deserves more outrage and concern over her case.

Outside the East Boston police station, advocates got what they demanded, attention on a missing woman who they say deserves a spotlight on her case.

Relatives said she’s worked for an airport food preparation company in East Boston and left an important job in her home country.

“Reina Rojas was a police officer in El Salvador in the city of Santa Ana,” said Lucy Pineda, who heads up Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, an Everett-based advocacy group.

Its members spent Tuesday creating posters with pictures of Rojas, a mother of two teenagers who was reported missing Nov. 28.

Pineda wonders why Boston police waited two months to make the case public.

“I want to make sure that our resources, it’s equally for everyone,” Pineda said.

A Boston police spokesperson defends the work of detectives, saying they’ve tirelessly run through every lead possible interviewing acquaintances working with other communities.

The consul general in Boston from Rojas‘ home country of El Salvador said he is pulling all the strings he can.

He said through an interpreter that he’s been in constant contact with the family, and he’s working with the Salvadorian government to try to get more information about her.

The advocacy group plans to meet with Boston police on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

