Two men wanted by police for rape of child

The two men have been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 24, warrants were issued for the arrest of two men wanted for sexual assault.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, were accused of raping a 13-year-old child. The incident was reported by a concerned school administrator.

The warrant issued for June is for one count of first-degree rape.

The warrant issued for Atkins is for one count of first-degree rape.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these dangerous suspects, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Due to the laws issued in reference to mugshot releases in the state of La., we are required to remind that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

