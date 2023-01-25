Two men wanted by police for rape of child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 24, warrants were issued for the arrest of two men wanted for sexual assault.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, were accused of raping a 13-year-old child. The incident was reported by a concerned school administrator.

The warrant issued for June is for one count of first-degree rape.

The two men have been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim. (SPD)

The warrant issued for Atkins is for one count of first-degree rape.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these dangerous suspects, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Due to the laws issued in reference to mugshot releases in the state of La., we are required to remind that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

