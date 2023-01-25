SUSLA to interview final candidates for chancellor position

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) is searching for a new chancellor to fill the role Rodney Ellis, the previous chancellor, left behind.

The search committee has selected five finalists. Potential candidates were interviewed on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. The semi-finalists will be interviewed Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

The five candidates selected are:

Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois

Bree E. Cook, vice president for academic affairs at Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, California

W. Franklin Evans, president of West Liberty University in West Liberty, West Virginia

Aubra Gantt, clinician at Springstone, Copper Springs East Behavioral Health Hospital in Gilbert, Arizona

Antonius J. Pegues, vice president for finance and administration at Albany State University in Albany Georgia

The successful applicant will serve as the chief executive officer of the Shreveport campus and is responsible for the administration of all activities of the campus.

