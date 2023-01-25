Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather.

A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is responding to damage reports from a possible tornado.

The damage happened on Highway 171 in Ragley.

Several homes damaged in severe weather, possible tornado (KPLC)

No injuries are reported at this time.

One home reportedly is completely destroyed, and a second house was also hit, but it’s unclear what the damage to that home is.

Roadway flooding is reported along Highway 171, 394 and 113.

The Jennings Police Department and Jennings Fire Department are experiencing issues with their phone lines. If you are in need of emergency response please contact 911 or the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office until further notice.

Several downed power lines and trees, as well as flooding in low-lying roads have been reported.

More than 15,000 customers in Southwest Louisiana were without power as of 7 p.m.

Entergy, Beauregard Electric, and Jeff Davis Electric are all reporting a large number of outages.

Entergy

Calcasieu Parish: 5,500 customers out.

Jeff Davis Parish: 4,300 customers out.

Beauregard Electric

Calcasieu Parish: 3,100 customers out.

Beauregard Parish: 2,600 customers out.

Beauregard Electric issued the following statement:

As we continue to experience heavy rains and reports of tornadic activity, our outage numbers have increased to 7,000 meters. Crews continue to assess the damage to each area and have found numerous trees down, lines across roads and debris impacting our service lines. At this time, we will only provide approximate restoration times until further assessments have taken place. Please do not go near downed power lines or trees entangled in the wires. If you see any hazardous situation, please call the outage system at 1-800-367-0275. Follow us for more details as they become available. Our number one priority is the safety of our members and employees. Please be patient with our crews and refrain from stopping them to inquire about your outage, as that will only delay restoration time.

