At least 4 dogs poisoned with antifreeze, causing 2 to die; sheriff’s office investigating

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The sheriff’s office in DeSoto Parish is looking for information about who may have poisoned a couple of dogs with antifreeze.

On Jan. 24, investigators were made aware of a possible case of animal poisoning in the area of Stonehaven Drive in Frierson. While questioning people as part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned there could be a connection between the case and several other recent cases.

Sheriff’s office officials say at least four dogs have been affected, and at least two of them have died. Officials say they were told by a vet that the two dogs died from antifreeze poisoning.

It’s not yet clear if the poisoning was intentional, or if the dogs accidentally got into antifreeze that was left out by mistake. Nonetheless, the sheriff’s office is seeking information in the case.

Anyone who knows something is asked to call 318-872-3956.

