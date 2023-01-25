Ask the Doctor
Krewe of Centaur preparing for Grand Bal XXXI

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The good times have been rolling for 31 years with the Krewe of Centaur, and they’re gearing up for another weekend of fun!

The krewe will have their grand bal on Saturday, Jan. 25, with the theme “A Million Dreams: A Big Top Spectacular.”

Captain XXXI Byron Trust sat down with KSLA on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to provide some details on krewe events.

“We promote Mardi Gras in northwest Louisiana, that’s what we do. We also help out in the community and do a lot of things with everybody. It’s not just about the parade, it’s not just about the bal.”

Trust says they are expecting about 1,600 people to attend the bal. There will be an open bar, a live band and a tableau.

If you would like to buy a ticket, you can do so at the door or by clicking here.

The Krewe of Centaur’s float loading party will take place at their den on Friday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The parade will roll out that Saturday at 3 p.m.

