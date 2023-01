KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died in a wreck just after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

Russell Hays, 56, was driving west on the Keithville-Keatchie Road when he veered off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

