Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP.

The league announced the finalists on Wednesday.

The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP. 👀



📺: #NFLHonors -- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/7YOkys5edJ — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:

Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most)

Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most)

Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd)

Yards gained per pass attempt: 7.4 (10th most)

QBR: 58.8 (10th best)

Burrow’s opponent on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, is a massive favorite to win the award.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes’ odds at -1600. Burrow has the second-best odds at +900 on DraftKings.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is +1500 on DraftKings.

The other finalists for MVP included Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1500) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (+10000).

