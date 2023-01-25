Highway 171 S closed due to deadly multi-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Highway 171 South in DeSoto Parish is currently closed while emergency crews work a fatal multi-vehicle wreck.

The crash happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 4 p.m. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours just south of WPA Road in Benson. All traffic will be rerouted while crews work the scene.

DETOUR ROUTES

Those driving south toward Sabine should take Highway 175 S

Those driving north should take Highway 191 to Highway 481

Sheriff Jayson Richardson says the wreck involves three vehicles. One person was killed and three others were injured. Those injured were taken to a local hospital. The sheriff says the three vehicles involved include an unloaded log truck, a dump truck, and a passenger vehicle.

It appears one of the trucks rear-ended another vehicle.

