Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

((Source: Facebook))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man committed suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department.

The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.

Denison was being held on a charge of public intoxication.

When asked for comment, Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman provided the following statement:

“Our condolences to the Denison family for their loss. At this time the investigation has been turned over and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
Heavy rain this afternoon
Heavy rain and windy today
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

New traffic light activated in Bossier City
New traffic light activated in Bossier City
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
Prison Bars
LDOC violated constitution by keeping people imprisoned past release dates, feds say
Lilah's Bakery
Donate blood. Get a free king cake.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows