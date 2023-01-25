Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man committed suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department.

The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.

Denison was being held on a charge of public intoxication.

When asked for comment, Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman provided the following statement:

“Our condolences to the Denison family for their loss. At this time the investigation has been turned over and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.”

