Dry end to the week, but more unsettled weather returns starting this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sunshine and dry weather will return as we wrap up the week. Don’t get too used to the quiet weather though...more rain is back starting this weekend and continuing through at least the first half of next week.

Skies will clear as we head through tonight. By morning look for temperatures around the freezing mark. Expect a heavy frost as well by daybreak.

Sunshine will help warm us up tomorrow, but we’ll still be cooler than average for the end of January. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s by afternoon. You’ll want a warm jacket or sweater through the day along with the sunglasses.

Friday will be slightly warmer after another cold start around freezing. It will be last mostly full day of sunshine we see for perhaps almost a week.

Clouds will roll back in on Saturday with showers developing by afternoon. Rain will increase across the area Saturday night. Temperatures will be mild despite the lack of sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Sunday will start off wet in the morning, but look for a drying trend by afternoon with maybe a little sunshine returning as well. Temperatures will once again reach the low 60s for highs.

More showers return Monday with rain becoming widespread on Tuesday. We’ll be tracking more wet weather on Wednesday and possibly some of Thursday too. Temperatures early in the week will be in the mid to upper 50s, but look for colder 40s settling in by midweek.

