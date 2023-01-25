Ask the Doctor
Drivers urged to use caution due to new traffic light in Bossier

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new traffic signal is now at the intersection of Swan Lake Road and Innovation Drive.

The City of Bossier is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change.

Last June, the LaDOTD conducted a study in regards to this area to see if a light was needed. They assessed traffic volume, crash reports, and the location proximity. Bossier City officials say they will continue to monitor traffic flow patterns to make any needed adjustments.

