Donate blood. Get a free king cake.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off Carnival season with a special treat for blood donors.

Those who donate blood at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor centers Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28 will receive a free large king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. Representatives with LifeShare say the need for blood in the community is high, but supply is critically low.

Donors should schedule an appointment at one of the two following locations:

SHREVEPORT

8910 Linwood Ave.

BOSSIER CITY

1523 Doctors Ln.

Click here to schedule an appointment online.

