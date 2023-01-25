Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Donate blood. Get a free king cake.

Lilah's Bakery
Lilah's Bakery
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off Carnival season with a special treat for blood donors.

Those who donate blood at the Shreveport or Bossier City donor centers Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28 will receive a free large king cake from Lilah’s Bakery. Representatives with LifeShare say the need for blood in the community is high, but supply is critically low.

Donors should schedule an appointment at one of the two following locations:

SHREVEPORT

  • 8910 Linwood Ave.

BOSSIER CITY

  • 1523 Doctors Ln.

Click here to schedule an appointment online.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
Heavy rain this afternoon
Heavy rain and windy today
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
Krewe of Centaur prepping for Grand Bal XXXI
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says all major Mardi Gras parades will be able to return to...
Parades will roll down traditional Mardi Gras routes this year, Mayor Cantrell says
The Krewe of Centaur is remaining optimistic about the future, despite not being able to have a...
Krewe of Centaur preparing for Grand Bal XXXI
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events