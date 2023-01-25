Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day.
It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive.
Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop.
One went out and got a gun and fired a shot at the other when he exited the store.
No one was wounded.
And both drove off before police arrived.
