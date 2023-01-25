Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day.

It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive.

Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop.

One went out and got a gun and fired a shot at the other when he exited the store.

No one was wounded.

And both drove off before police arrived.

