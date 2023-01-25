BPCC hosting animated film screening festival Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is hosting an animation screening festival soon.

The animations that will be shown were created by animators from across the world. This is the first time this kind of animation screening will be hosted in Bossier City.

”So you’re going to see a variety of things, some comedic, some dramatic, some artistic. It’s a shorter program, around an hour and a half, and one of the exciting things is we’re going to have directors Zoom in at the end to talk about their individual films and their process,” said Lauren Turner, an associate professor at BPCC.

The animated films that will be screened during this year’s festival are:

Beyond Noh -- Patrick Smith/Kaori Ishida (U.S./Japan)

Empty Places -- Geoffroy de Crecy (France)

Beseder (Good and Better) -- Gil Alkabetz (Germany)

Zoizoglyphe -- Jeanne Apergis (France)

Rain (Deszcz) -- Piotr Milczarek (Poland)

Average Happiness -- Maja Gehrig (Switzerland)

Aurora -- Jo Meuris (U.S.)

Yes-People -- Gísli Darri Halldórsson (Iceland)

Ties -- Dina Velikovskaya (Germany/Russia)

The Man Who Planted Trees -- Frederic Back (Canada)

The event will be held Friday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre. Tickets are free and can be reserved online. Click here for more details about the show, and to reserve tickets online.

