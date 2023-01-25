Ask the Doctor
Blustery and chilly for your Wednesday

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After record setting rainfall for parts of the ArkLaTex on Tuesday, things will be much quieter today with dry conditions expected.

Chilly air has moved in behind yesterdays storm system with readings this morning in the 30s and low 40s. A gusty west wind up to 30 mph is making it feel much colder with wind chills for many areas below freezing. Bundle up as you head into work and school!

As we head into the afternoon, clouds will linger and it will stay chilly and breezy with highs only topping out in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, high pressure returns bringing abundant sunshine along with a warming trend as temperatures climb well into the 50s. Should be a great time to get outside later this week!

By this weekend, the active pattern returns as yet another cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. This front will bring rain starting later Saturday afternoon and then continuing into Sunday morning. The good news is that temperatures will be turning warmer with highs in the low 60s.

For much of next week, our pattern continues to look very active with several more storm systems lined up and ready to move through. We have a chance of rain almost every day next week and temperatures will be turning colder again with highs potentially in the 40s by the second half of next week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

