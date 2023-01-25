3 file as candidates for Shreveport city marshal; 1 seeks DeSoto coroner post
Qualifying continues through Friday for elections to be held March 25 in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three men have qualified as candidates for Shreveport city marshal in the election to be held March 25.
The Shreveport residents include two Democrats and an Independent, all of whom previously announced their plans to seek the position.
Chief Deputy James Jefferson, of the 700 block of Neal Drive, was named interim city marshal after the passing of Charlie Caldwell Jr. He’s seeking election to the post.
Also qualifying Wednesday, Jan. 25 were Donald J. “DJ” Gaut, of the 200 block of Harders Crossing Boulevard, and former Caddo sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson, of the 500 block of East 84th Street.
As of 3:40 p.m., Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher had not filed as a candidate for the office of city marshal.
Following are those who qualified as candidates for other positions up for grabs March 25:
DeSOTO PARISH
Coroner: Stacey Alexander Henderson, a Republican, of the 300 block of Easton PD in Stonewall. Henderson is the interim coroner.
Justice of the peace for Justice of the Peace District 2: Angelia Granger, a Republican, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall.
WEBSTER PARISH
District 9 School Board member: No one had qualified as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Justice of the peace for Justice of the Peace District 3: No one had qualified as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Qualifying of candidates for the March 25 elections continues through Friday, Jan. 27.
OTHER KEY DATES FOR THE MARCH 25 ELECTIONS
Feb. 22: Deadline for in-person/by mail registration
March 4: Geaux Vote online voter registration deadline
March 21: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot from your registrar of voters (other than military and those who are overseas)
March 24: Deadline for your registrar of voters to receive your voted mail ballot (other than military and those who are overseas)
March 11-18: Early voting
