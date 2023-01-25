2022 I-Bowl pulls in more than 2 million viewers on ESPN

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than two million people watched the Independence Bowl on TV in 2022, Radiance Technologies reports.

The nail-biter between the Houston Cougars and the LA Tech Ragin’ Cajuns drew in 2.41 million viewers on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The Cougars ultimately came away with the win, with a score of 23-16.

The exact viewership on ESPN was 2,407,494.

DETAILS FROM RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES

The 2.41 million viewers rank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl 21st among 43 bowl games played in the 2022 Bowl Season – including all New Year’s Six games, the Cricket Celebration Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game presented by AT&T. It ranked 15th among non-New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff games. The Independence Bowl was right in the thick of the ratings, as it was within 600,000 viewers of the seventh spot among non-New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff games.

The 2022 I-Bowl was the 46th edition of the college football bowl game.

