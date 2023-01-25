Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

2022 I-Bowl pulls in more than 2 million viewers on ESPN

The Ragin' Cajuns faced the Houston Cougars for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl on Dec. 23,...
The Ragin' Cajuns faced the Houston Cougars for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl on Dec. 23, 2022.(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than two million people watched the Independence Bowl on TV in 2022, Radiance Technologies reports.

The nail-biter between the Houston Cougars and the LA Tech Ragin’ Cajuns drew in 2.41 million viewers on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The Cougars ultimately came away with the win, with a score of 23-16.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

The exact viewership on ESPN was 2,407,494.

DETAILS FROM RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES

The 2.41 million viewers rank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl 21st among 43 bowl games played in the 2022 Bowl Season – including all New Year’s Six games, the Cricket Celebration Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game presented by AT&T. It ranked 15th among non-New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff games. The Independence Bowl was right in the thick of the ratings, as it was within 600,000 viewers of the seventh spot among non-New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff games.

The 2022 I-Bowl was the 46th edition of the college football bowl game.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
Heavy rain this afternoon
Heavy rain and windy today
This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
No arguments heard in latest Kamara court date; preliminary hearing set for March 1