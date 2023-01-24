Rain wraps up tonight with a little snow north of I-30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today’s rainy weather will wrap up later this evening with some snow expected to fall mainly near and north of I-30 as the precipitation ends overnight. The rest of the week looks dry, but more rain is back for the weekend and into next week.

McCurtain County, Oklahoma is now under a Winter Storm Warning through tonight. Areas north of Idabel/Broken Bow could see up to 4″ of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas as well as Red River County in Texas. An inch or 2 of snow could fall in these areas. For the remainder of the I-30 corridor only a dusting of snow is possible.

Rain will taper off this evening in most areas. Clouds will remain though overnight. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 30s by morning.

Gray skies will stick around tomorrow with another chilly afternoon expected. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine will be back Thursday and should continue through the end of the week. Highs Thursday will rebound back into the 50s and we could near 60 on Friday. Mornings will be cold starting off near freezing both days.

More rain is possible this weekend. Showers will develop by the end of the day Saturday, with rain becoming more widespread Saturday night. The wet weather will wrap up Sunday morning with drier conditions expected by afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will warm just slightly with highs in the low 60s likely.

More unsettled weather is likely next week with rain chances picking up again late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll be seasonably cool in the 50s for highs with morning lows in the 40s.

