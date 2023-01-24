Ask the Doctor
Police investigating after shots fired on Grambling’s campus

Tiger Village on Grambling's campus
Tiger Village on Grambling's campus(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment-style residence hall on Grambling State University’s campus.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Tiger Village, according to a media relations contact at the university. The shots were reportedly fired after some sort of fight earlier in the day that happened on Main Street. The school says it happened around 4:20 p.m.

University officials say nobody was shot during the incident.

Multiple people have been arrested; however, police are still looking for other persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grambling State University Police Department at 318-274-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the GSAFE app. Anyone submitting information should use the case reference number, 202301-00024.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

