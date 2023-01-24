Police investigating after shots fired on Grambling’s campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at an apartment-style residence hall on Grambling State University’s campus.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Tiger Village, according to a media relations contact at the university. The shots were reportedly fired after some sort of fight earlier in the day that happened on Main Street. The school says it happened around 4:20 p.m.

University officials say nobody was shot during the incident.

Multiple people have been arrested; however, police are still looking for other persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grambling State University Police Department at 318-274-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the GSAFE app. Anyone submitting information should use the case reference number, 202301-00024.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

