Nonprofit, Turkey Fry Guys, presents check to Gingerbread House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit organization in Shreveport was presented with a hefty check Tuesday thanks to a group of guys frying turkeys.

The Turkey Fry Guys presented a check for $80,000 to the Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (KSLA)

In November of 2022, the Turkey Fry Guys hosted the first-ever Gobble Wobble VIP Party and Turkey Fry to benefit the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center. Volunteers and donors gathered to promote the turkey fry and to raise money with a silent auction. The Turkey Fry Guys fried 500 turkeys, more than 200 of which were donated to Gingerbread House families in need, other nonprofits, first responders, and military personnel. All the proceeds collected went to the Gingerbread House.

“In 2021, I had an idea about forming Turkey Fry Guys while making Thanksgiving dinner with my brothers. Knowing I needed a quality organization to pair with, I chose the Gingerbread House because I wanted to bring awareness to the abused children of our community,” said Corey Craft, founder of Turkey Fry Guys.

So on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Turkey Fry Guys presented a check to the Gingerbread House for the proceeds collected during the holiday season.

IMPACT OF THE GINGERBREAD HOUSE IN 2022

986 children received forensic interviews, multidisciplinary investigations, and child life and family advocacy services, averaging 82 newly identified child victims per month

159 child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers received trauma-informed counseling services

99 child sex trafficking victims (confirmed and/or at-risk) received direct services and comprehensive case management

As part of prevention efforts, a total of 547 outreach activities impacting 46,724+ individuals were conducted

“This particular funding that we received today will ensure that we can continue to provide all services free of charge, which you know is at the mission of the Gingerbread House. Every child, equal footing, no matter what the families’ ability is to pay or not be able to afford the services, we want everyone to receive the help that they need. So this funding is crucial to our abilities to conduct our business,” said Jessica Milan-Miller, CEO of the Gingerbread House.

On behalf of the Turkey Fry Guys, the Gingerbread House has been selected to receive another monetary donation some time in 2023 or early 2024.

