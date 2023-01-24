Ask the Doctor
New I-49 inner-city connector study corridor would avoid historic Allendale neighborhood

Here’s a look at the new study corridor known as 3A and the next steps
A new study corridor for the Interstate 49 inner-city connector would circumvent Shreveport's historic Allendale neighborhood and instead move closer to downtown Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new Interstate 49 inner-city connector is something that’s been talked about for more than a decade.

And Allendale Strong has been vocal about its opposition to the highway coming through Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

“Allendale is a historic neighborhood. An inner-city neighborhood and is largely poor and African-American. These people don’t have much of a say when it comes to the people of their community,” Allendale Strong member Bill Robertson said. “They’re trying to rebuild the community and bring it back up to where it was in the old days. And having the interstate will completely defeat all those plans. Interstates should not go through cities.”

Now there may be a solution.

On Friday, the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments’ Transportation Policy Committee proposed a new route that wouldn’t go through the Allendale neighborhood but rather closer to downtown Shreveport.

Below is a look at the new study corridor known as 3A:

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 6 to learn more about the study timeline and the next steps.

