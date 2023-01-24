Ask the Doctor
Man sentenced to 95 years in prison after 2 armed robberies, high-speed chase

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo District Judge has sentenced a man to 95 years in prison for two armed robberies.

Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport in October 2020 when they attempted to arrest him after a crime spree. He was convicted on Dec. 8.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Dunams was sentenced to 35 years for each robbery, with additional five-year enhancements for the use of a firearm in each instance. The terms will be served consecutively and without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

He was also sentenced to 15 years at hard labor for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On the day of the crime, Dunams committed armed robbery at both the Thrifty Liquor and Papa Johns on Youree Drive.

Officers found out what car Dunams was driving, spotted him, and a high-speed chase ensued. The chase led down Line Avenue, with him being arrested in a parking lot on Pierremont Road. Officers saw the vehicle registration belonged to Dunam and the plates matched what was noted by a Papa Johns employee. They also found clothes matching surveillance footage, a mask and a handgun discarded on Monrovia Street. DNA on the mask later came up as a match for Dunams.

