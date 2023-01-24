Ask the Doctor
Man pleads guilty to killing mother’s boyfriend

(Source: WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend has plead guilty to manslaughter.

Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting 57-year-old Robert J. Lemmon after a dispute on March, 9, 2021.

Alexander will return to court for sentencing on March 14. He faces at least 15 years in prison, up to the maximum of 40 years.

