Man pleads guilty to killing mother’s boyfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend has plead guilty to manslaughter.

Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting 57-year-old Robert J. Lemmon after a dispute on March, 9, 2021.

[RELATED: Shreveport homicide victim identified; suspect arrested]

Alexander will return to court for sentencing on March 14. He faces at least 15 years in prison, up to the maximum of 40 years.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.