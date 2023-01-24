Ask the Doctor
LSU Health Shreveport welcomes new chancellor; more about him

David Guzick was selected as the new chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.
David Guzick was selected as the new chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport recently brought in a new chancellor for the hospital, and he began his new position this January.

David Guzick most recently worked at the University of Florida as Senior Vice President of Health Affairs, and he’s excited about his new role as Chancellor.

“Well I’m feeling really excited about this new position because even though at a distance, when I was situated in Florida reading about LSU Health Shreveport and the community, and then doing some zoom type interviews, I still had the idea that there’s really great future prospects for LSU Health Shreveport,” said Guzick.

Guzick is a doctor and member of the National Academy of Medicine.

