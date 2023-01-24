I-TEAM: Dispatch audio paints chaotic scene of mass shooting at area bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Twelve people were hurt and police are working to track down the gunman following a mass shooting at Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge. It was just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when bullets started flying and all out chaos erupted at the club on Bennington Avenue.

Dispatch audio from the early morning hours paints a chaotic picture of what happened.

DISPATCH AUDIO: “Somebody shooting inside the club… 2619 Bennington.”

At first, the number of people shot was unknown but every second mattered as emergency crews responded to the scene.

DISPATCH AUDIO: “We got multiple people shot out here.”

DISPATCH AUDIO: “The first EMS unit that gets here, y’all can direct them inside. We have a victim with a GSW to the head.”

The GSW or gunshot wound would be one of many and police were already calling for backup.

DISPATCH AUDIO: “It’s still an active scene. Multiple people are shot there and they’re requesting extra units and help. At least three people are shot as of now.”

While officers swarmed the scene outside the club and blocked off parts of the road, even more victims were showing up at the hospital, including Our Lady of the Lake.

DISPATCH AUDIO: “If we can advise the Lake.. let them know they probably have a few GSW’s coming by personal vehicle.”

A dozen people were wounded in the mass shooting. Three of them are in bad shape. Police are very limited in what they will reveal about the case right now.. but there is surveillance video from inside the club that detectives are combing through.

The WAFB I-TEAM has learned one of those victims has been identified as Michael Henderson, who goes by DJ Revv. The 28-year-old continues to fight for his life in the hospital. His manager says he was hit in the leg and a bullet traveled to his spine. That same manager also tells WAFB doctors are considering surgery and it’s unclear if he will be able to walk again.

Baton Rouge Police officers were already on scene stationed outside the club at the time of the shooting and the club also had private security working inside at the time.

“There were three Baton Rouge Police officers outside in the parking lot who immediately responded to the shooting incident,” said BRPD chief Murphy Paul. “Those police officers immediately responded to the threat and we believe their immediate response prevented further injuries.”

Even with all of this in place, the big question police are working to answer is how did someone slip a gun inside.

“We’re just looking at the entire process of how did somebody get a gun inside this establishment,” said Paul.

As their investigation continues, Chief Paul says they cannot release much as they work on leads. Tonight- the chief is asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“There are people in the inner circle of the person who’s responsible for this or the persons who were involved in the shooting incident. Their family members or their friends, there’s someone who knows something. Do the right thing,” said Chief Paul.

