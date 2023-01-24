Huntington High raising money to send students on college tour

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School and Steeple Chase Baptist Church are partnering to ensure a group of students gets to experience college life.

This spring, a group of juniors from Huntington will tour the Texas Southern University campus in Houston. The collaboration is an effort to expose students to different possibilities and places outside of their community.

The students will get the chance to our the college campus and have lunch at the Galleria, before returning to Shreveport. In order to make this possible, organizers are asking for help from the community.

The goal is to raise $2,500 for the charter bus and breakfast for the students. Money is being raised to make the cost minimal for students and their families.

If you would like to donate, please contact Senior Pastor Dr. Antonio T. Dixon, Sr. at (479) 439-2624 or adixon1906@gmail.com

