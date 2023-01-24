Heavy rain and windy today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major storm system will move through the ArkLaTex today bringing a variety of weather hazards including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow!

Starting this morning, showers will rapidly develop and expand northeast across the region. Rain will become heavy at times across our Texas counties by midday and then spread east into Louisiana and Arkansas during the afternoon. In addition to the widespread heavy rain, winds will also be on the increase with potential gusts up to 40 mph by late afternoon. Any big severe weather threat should stay just to our south.

Temperatures will stay very chilly with highs struggling in the mid to upper 40s. Overall, it just looks like a nasty day and a great day to stay indoors.

By this evening, colder air will arrive from the north changing the rain to snow for locations along and north of I-30. 1-2″ of slushy accumulation will be possible for portions of southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas before things quickly wind down after midnight. Watch for slick road conditions late tonight in our far northern areas.

Clouds will linger into Wednesday along with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel very chilly. Once again, highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s.

Much nicer weather is ahead for Thursday and Friday with sun returning and temperatures rebounding into the 50s.

Unfortunately, our active pattern resumes by the weekend with another round of rain on the way. The good news is that temperatures will be much warmer with readings back in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day and don’t forget the umbrella!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.