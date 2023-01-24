Ask the Doctor
Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

