EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services had to be notified after five children were found inside a home as deputies executed a search warrant during a drug bust, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say over the past month, the EBRSO Narcotics Division investigated Baton Rouge area fentanyl and crack cocaine distributor, Kevin White, 33.

Over the course of the investigation, agents were able to conduct four controlled purchases of fentanyl from White.

On Jan. 23, agents took White into custody and executed two search warrants at 11266 Perkins Rd. and 11140 Boardwalk Dr.

Law enforcement added the following was located and seized:

7.5 ounces of fentanyl (approx. value $15,000)

70.7 grams of methamphetamine (approx. value $1,500)

17.7 grams of crack cocaine

7.2 grams of powder cocaine

28 grams of marijuana

8 dosage units of pressed fentanyl

4 dosage units of codeine tablets

2 digital scales

cutting agent (Manitol)

pill press

Taurus .45 caliber handgun

Heritage Arms .22 caliber handgun

Taurus .410 handgun

Jiminez Arms .380 caliber handgun

Cimarron .45 caliber handgun

Springfield 9mm handgun (reported stolen through New Roads Police Department)

$459 in currency

According to the sheriff’s office, five children under the age of 17 were present at one of the search warrant locations, resulting in DCFS being notified.

White was arrested and booked on several charges including:

Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (4 counts, affidavit warrant)

PWITD Schedule 1 Narcotics (Marijuana)

PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (Fentanyl)

PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (Methamphetamine)

PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (Powder Cocaine)

PWITD Schedule 2 Narcotics (Crack Cocaine)

Poss. Schedule 2 Narcotics (Codeine pills)

Poss. Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon (6 counts)

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm w/CDS (6 counts)

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Unlawful Use of CDS in the Presence of a Minor (5 counts)

EBRSO K-9 Patrol, EBRSO Uniform Patrol (Reserve Dy. Tucker), C.B.P/H.S.I. Air Support, La. National Guard Air Support, DEA Baton Rouge Task Force, and the Central Police Department assisted in the investigation.

