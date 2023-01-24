Bossier art show gives students chance to exhibit creativity

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students are showcasing their creativity in the Bossier Parish Student Art Show!

The show features art from students in 1st-12th grade. The art council says some of the pieces took up to a month to create, using different mediums like painting, markers and crayons.

Attendees will be able to purchase any pieces they like. Students chose their own sale price, ranging from $1 to $1,000. This gives them the chance to have their art seen by the public in a gallery-like setting.

“Well, I wasn’t thinking about it that much but when I heard that I placed, I was really excited and proud about it honestly,” said Bianca Capell, first place winner.

Bianca is a senior this year and says she plans to go wherever life takes her, whether it’s art full time or as a hobby. Third place winner, Mikayla Crochet, said this experience taught her to trust the process and keep going.

“I was proud of myself. To be honest, I didn’t think I would place that high. It really built up my confidence in my art a lot,” said Mikayla.

Art from the show can be seen and purchased until Jan. 28 at the Bossier Arts Council, 630 Barksdale Boulevard.

