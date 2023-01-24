Ask the Doctor
2 vigils being held for victims of mass shooting in Shreveport

Eight people were shot at a home near the intersection of Sugar Street and Northside Road on...
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the wake of a mass shooting in Shreveport that left multiple juveniles hurt, a couple of prayer vigils are being held in support of the victims.

Terrence Winn’s organization, PIPE (Priority Intention Practical Exchange), is hosting a prayer vigil Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Quick Pack Grocery (formerly Tumanella) on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. Winn spent more than 30 years in Angola, and was released in 2020. Since then, he has been working to make Shreveport a better place.

And also on Thursday, there will be another prayer vigil, this one hosted by the Shreveport Police chaplains. The vigil will be held in the parking lot of North Shreve Plaza on N Market Street. That’s near Podnuh’s Bar-B-Q. They will be praying for a decrease in violence, and an increase in peace, cooperation, and unity, as well as blessings for the city’s new administration.

