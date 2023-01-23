Ask the Doctor
Widespread heavy rain tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It is truly the calm before the storm here in the ArkLaTex, a gorgeous day for your Monday with highs reaching the mid and upper-50s across the region. Tonight, lows in the upper-30s are expected with increasing cloud cover.

A Wind Advisory has been issued beginning at noon Tuesday for nearly the entire region, gusts near 40 miles per hour are likely throughout the day Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Howard, Sevier, Red River, and McCurtain Counties from 3 PM Tuesday until Wednesday morning. This is due to the snowfall that is expected in our northern counties tomorrow afternoon and evening. Snowfall up to 2 inches possible with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour also a possibility.

Tomorrow is going to be a nasty day. Rain will begin tomorrow morning and as we head through the morning we will see the rain pick up. Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon hours. I am concerned with the threat of flooding across the region, as there is already a lot of standing water around the area. The heavy rain will continue into the evening hours with wrap-around moisture likely ending up as snow in our northern counties as we approach midnight. Highs tomorrow will not escape the 40s, and lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s with some folks seeing lower temperatures, especially in the northern counties.

We will begin drying out on Wednesday and warming up heading into the weekend, sadly, more rain is on the way for Saturday and Sunday.

