SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

Meeting set Tuesday to discuss finalization of public transit agency’s new service plan
Bossier City Council cuts funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SporTran is adjusting its bus routes in Bossier City to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding from the City of Bossier City.(Source: KSLA News 12)

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday.

A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our riders and encourage those who depend on public transit in Bossier City to work with their council members to address any service deficiencies,” says a note on the public transit service’s website.

SporTran is adjusting routes to accommodate a $400,000 cut in funding from the City of Bossier City.

Bossier City Council members voted Jan. 10 to reduce funding due to budget constraints.

“Prior to 2023, the annual public transit budget for Bossier City was approximately $900,000,” says the note on SporTran’s website. “The new budget is $500,000 per year. This budgetary reduction requires SporTran to decrease service times for all Bossier routes and eliminate routes 105 & 107.”

SporTran’s website details the schedule changes and eliminations.

Services that will be eliminated include:

🚌 Route 5 — midday

🚏 Route 16 — midday

🚌 Route 20 — Shreveport/Bossier City circulator (Monday-Friday)

🚏 Route 20 — midday

🚌 Route 105 — which previously provided night and weekend service only

🚏 Route 107 — which previously provided night and weekend service only

🚌 OnDemand/paratransit — midday, nights and weekends

The chart below shows the new schedule. SporTran CEO Dinero Washington said the changes actually will go into effect Feb. 5.

