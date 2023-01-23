Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Sevier County Medical Center now open for business

The Sevier County Medical Center is now open.
The Sevier County Medical Center is now open.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - After unveiling the emergency room sign, the Sevier County Medical Center is now officially open!

When the former DeQueen Hospital closed its doors, Sevier County residents voted in 2019 to build a new medical facility. Nearly four years later, the area now has a facility with 15 patient beds and 10 emergency room beds.

“This is an amazing facility. I’ve worked 25 years in the emergency room and they thought of everything! They have done a wonderful job. This should be a tremendous asset to the community,” said Dr. Jeffery Hamby.

The new medical center was scheduled to open in Dec. 2022, but had to be delayed. Officials say this delay was good for the hospital and its 119 employees.

“That delay allowed us more time to be better prepared for today, our grand opening. We never thought this day would come, but here we are,” said Lori House, hospital administrator.

The center is located on Highway 71, near the DeQueen Lake.

“We have such a fantastic team here, not only our clinical team, but all other personnel in the hospital. We are excited about serving the community,” said Stacy Dowdy, chief nurse.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

National Passenger Safety Week brings awareness to distracted drivers
National Passenger Safety Week brings awareness to distracted drivers
Final week of January is National Passenger Safety Week
Final week of January is National Passenger Safety Week
9-year-old girl shot by 5-year-old brother
9-year-old girl shot by 5-year-old brother
Income Tax Return
Louisiana accepts 2022 income tax returns beginning Monday