Sevier County Medical Center now open for business

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - After unveiling the emergency room sign, the Sevier County Medical Center is now officially open!

When the former DeQueen Hospital closed its doors, Sevier County residents voted in 2019 to build a new medical facility. Nearly four years later, the area now has a facility with 15 patient beds and 10 emergency room beds.

“This is an amazing facility. I’ve worked 25 years in the emergency room and they thought of everything! They have done a wonderful job. This should be a tremendous asset to the community,” said Dr. Jeffery Hamby.

The new medical center was scheduled to open in Dec. 2022, but had to be delayed. Officials say this delay was good for the hospital and its 119 employees.

“That delay allowed us more time to be better prepared for today, our grand opening. We never thought this day would come, but here we are,” said Lori House, hospital administrator.

The center is located on Highway 71, near the DeQueen Lake.

“We have such a fantastic team here, not only our clinical team, but all other personnel in the hospital. We are excited about serving the community,” said Stacy Dowdy, chief nurse.

