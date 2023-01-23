Organization hopes to lessen impaired driving deaths

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of January is known as National Passenger Safety Week, and one organization is encouraging people to speak up when a driver is intoxicated or distracted.

Passengers make up 62 percent of traffic deaths. This issue is becoming more critical, as deaths on roadways continue to spike. The group, We Save Lives, says it’s important for passengers to say something if they feel uncomfortable with someone driving.

Nearly 27,000 people died on the roads in 2021. Founder and President of We Save Lives, Candace Lightner, says their goal is to lessen that number.

”I think being scared to speak up is one thing, but more are worried about losing the friendship or the relationship. The truth is, if that was a true friendship, they wouldn’t be driving, drunk, drugged, or distracted.”

Lightner says there are always other options to get home, like a cab or ride-share service. She says if you are going to be drinking, another option is to set a designated driver that will stay sober.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.