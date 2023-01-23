Ask the Doctor
Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital

Liam Dunn (left) and Alex Bregman
Liam Dunn (left) and Alex Bregman(Source: Family)
By Lester Duhé and Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital on Sunday, January 22.

Dunn is a graduate of Brusly High and was a baseball player at the school. He is the survivor of a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve in Brusly.

Liam’s younger sister, Maggie Dunn, and her friend, Caroline Gill, were killed in the crash when an Addis police officer slammed into their vehicle while he was chasing a suspect during a multi-parish police pursuit.

Family members said Bregman called last week to let Liam know he was stopping by Sunday. They noted other baseball players, like Ford Proctor and Austin Nola, have reached out as well.

Dunn is still in the hospital in the rehabilitation phase, but his family added he is making progress. They are also planning more blood bank events in the future.

